Previous
Next
What Jumble of Rocks and Trees by terryliv
Photo 689

What Jumble of Rocks and Trees

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk

After going down a couple of sets of stairs, then a bridge over Kings Creek, we climbed back up more stairs to get back up the top of the cliffs and the walk out on the southern side of the canyon.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise