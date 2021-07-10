Previous
Next
Where's Rhoda? by terryliv
Photo 687

Where's Rhoda?

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk

The north wall of the canyon and the bee hive rock formations we had been wandering through for the past hour.

Rhoda is in there somewhere.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise