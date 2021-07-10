Sign up
Photo 687
Where's Rhoda?
Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
The north wall of the canyon and the bee hive rock formations we had been wandering through for the past hour.
Rhoda is in there somewhere.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
0
0
Views
2
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd April 2021 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
