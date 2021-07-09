Sign up
Photo 685
At Last - the Canyon
Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
Our first view of the south wall of the canyon.
After 1 hour 40 minutes since we started (and 152 photos) we finally reached the rim of the north wall of the canyon. Still a fair bit to go before the head of the canyon.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd April 2021 12:06pm
