Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 706
Off and Running . . . errrr . . . Dawdling
Day 10 - Uluru Base Walk
It is a 12 km walk on flat ground around the base of Uluru and Rhoda was much more comfortable tackling this than the Rim Walk two days earlier.
On many photos of Uluru, you will see these black streaks which is where water cascades down the rock face on the rare occasions when it rains.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3104
photos
114
followers
92
following
193% complete
View this month »
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
Latest from all albums
614
704
446
705
615
706
447
616
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2021 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Amazing scenery
July 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close