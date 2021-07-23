Previous
Off and Running . . . errrr . . . Dawdling by terryliv
Photo 706

Day 10 - Uluru Base Walk

It is a 12 km walk on flat ground around the base of Uluru and Rhoda was much more comfortable tackling this than the Rim Walk two days earlier.

On many photos of Uluru, you will see these black streaks which is where water cascades down the rock face on the rare occasions when it rains.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
amyK ace
Amazing scenery
July 24th, 2021  
