The Dolphin by terryliv
Photo 712

The Dolphin

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

I reckon the north eastern corner of Uluru looks like a dolphin on the surface of the water

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
195% complete

Diana ace
Wonderful capture, the colours are just amazing.
July 28th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Yes, you could be right there. I'd make dolphin noises but they don't really translate!
July 28th, 2021  
