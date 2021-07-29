We were talking to him and his wife and they had flown to Yulara from Sydney in the morning, had lunch in the hotel and then were bused out to Uluru where they had a couple of hours before they would be taken back to Yulara. The next morning they were flying off to Broken Hill.
Sorry, apart from being able to tick off a couple of attractions, I just don't get that. I thought we were rushing things a bit too much and we had three nights in Yulara.
Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru