Day 11 - Uluru Base WalkSo 12km, 4hrs 10 mins and 330 photos after we set off, Rhoda completes the loop. Following on from the Rim Walk at Kings Canyon, it is fair to she was stuffed.You can just see a section of the old track for the climb up Uluru on the top of the rock above Rhoda. For O/S 365ers, the climb was closed a couple of years ago amid much controversy out of respect of the cultural significance of Uluru to the local indigenous tribes.Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around UluruFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14