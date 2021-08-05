Previous
Sturt's Desert Pea Flower by terryliv
Sturt's Desert Pea Flower

Day 13 - Yulara to Alice Springs

A Sturt's Desert Pea in the campground at Yulara

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
5th August 2021

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
