Field of Lights - Flash
Photo 727

Field of Lights - Flash

Day 12 - Yulara/Uluru

The Field of Light was conceived by the English artist Bruce Munro following a visit to Uluru in 1992. After he created a number of prototypes in England, the installation at Uluru was finally was opened in April 2016 and was supposed to run for 6 months.

Such was the popularity of the Field of Light, its time has been extended and the size of the field expanded a number of times and it is now operating indefinitely.

The Field of Light now has in excess of 50,000 led globes is spread over an area of almost 5 hectares in the shadow of Uluru.

The lights are continuously changing colour.

Photographing here was very challenging as you are not allowed to use a tripod but I was able to use my monopod which helped.

Some of the shots I used a flash which turned out surprisingly well but the majority were sans flash which turned out not so good since even with the monopod, there was still too much movement.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
6th August 2021

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details

