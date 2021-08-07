Previous
Outside Looking In by terryliv
Outside Looking In

Day 15 - Tennant Creek to Katherine

This frog was peering through the window of our cabin in Katherine and was showing a lot of interest in what was going on inside.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
