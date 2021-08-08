Previous
Blue-winged Kookaburra by terryliv
Blue-winged Kookaburra

Day 16 - Katherine Gorge

We spotted this guy while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge.

I had heard Blue-winged Kookaburras during a trip to Cape York many years ago but had only caught a fleeting glimpse of one. They aren't all that common and are generally hard to spot so I was EXTREMELY happy to have got this shot.

The Blue-winged Kookaburra is slightly smaller than its close relative, the Laughing Kookaburra, and lives in New Guinea and the wet tropics of Australia. They are a noisy species and "make a range of raucous sounds including maniacal cackles, guttural squawks and mechanical laughing."

You can hear them here https://wildambience.com/wildlife-sounds/blue-winged-kookaburra/

For O/S 365ers, we have now left the desert and semi arid region of Oz and are in the tropical savannah region

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
Lou Ann ace
They are such interesting looking birds. This is a great capture.
August 9th, 2021  
