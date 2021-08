Day 16 - Katherine GorgeWe spotted this guy while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge.I had heard Blue-winged Kookaburras during a trip to Cape York many years ago but had only caught a fleeting glimpse of one. They aren't all that common and are generally hard to spot so I was EXTREMELY happy to have got this shot.The Blue-winged Kookaburra is slightly smaller than its close relative, the Laughing Kookaburra, and lives in New Guinea and the wet tropics of Australia. They are a noisy species and "make a range of raucous sounds including maniacal cackles, guttural squawks and mechanical laughing."You can hear them here https://wildambience.com/wildlife-sounds/blue-winged-kookaburra/ For O/S 365ers, we have now left the desert and semi arid region of Oz and are in the tropical savannah regionFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14