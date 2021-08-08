We spotted this guy while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge.
I had heard Blue-winged Kookaburras during a trip to Cape York many years ago but had only caught a fleeting glimpse of one. They aren't all that common and are generally hard to spot so I was EXTREMELY happy to have got this shot.
The Blue-winged Kookaburra is slightly smaller than its close relative, the Laughing Kookaburra, and lives in New Guinea and the wet tropics of Australia. They are a noisy species and "make a range of raucous sounds including maniacal cackles, guttural squawks and mechanical laughing."