Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NPStill on the Sunset Billabong Cruise at Yellow Waters.One of the things that Yellow Waters is known for is its salt water crocodiles and on this cruise we saw plenty. This fellow was about 3+ mtrs long and we were parked very close to it.After the skipper of the boat had done her compulsory water safety briefing, she finished up by saying that it didn't matter anyway since if we went in the water for any reason, the crocs would get us before we made it back to the shore. LOLFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14