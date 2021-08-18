Sign up
Photo 747
Comb Crested Jacana
Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
Otherwise known as The Jesus Bird. Why? Because with its overly large feet, it appears to walk on water as it walks across the smallest of lily pads.
Still on the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow waters, Kakadu NP
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3226
photos
114
followers
94
following
204% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th April 2021 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
