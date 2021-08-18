Previous
Next
Comb Crested Jacana by terryliv
Photo 747

Comb Crested Jacana

Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

Otherwise known as The Jesus Bird. Why? Because with its overly large feet, it appears to walk on water as it walks across the smallest of lily pads.

Still on the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow waters, Kakadu NP

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise