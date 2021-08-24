Previous
Another Big One by terryliv
Another Big One

Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

I find that it's very easy to underestimate the size of a croc based on the bit you see above the water. As you can see, by far the bulk of their body is underwater.

Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
Poppo

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Islandgirl ace
Yikes 😳!
August 24th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Wow! I hope you weren’t as close as it appears here. One swipe of his tail and you would fly through the air!
August 24th, 2021  
