Photo 756
Another Big One
Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
I find that it's very easy to underestimate the size of a croc based on the bit you see above the water. As you can see, by far the bulk of their body is underwater.
Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3253
photos
114
followers
94
following
207% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st May 2021 7:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Islandgirl
ace
Yikes 😳!
August 24th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Wow! I hope you weren’t as close as it appears here. One swipe of his tail and you would fly through the air!
August 24th, 2021
