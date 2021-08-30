Previous
Painting upon Paintings by terryliv
Photo 772

Painting upon Paintings

Day 18 - Anbangbang (previously Nourlangie), Kakadu NP

The rock galleries were used by successive generations over thousands of years with existing art work being repeatedly painted over with new art work.

BoB

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

