Photo 772
Painting upon Paintings
Day 18 - Anbangbang (previously Nourlangie), Kakadu NP
The rock galleries were used by successive generations over thousands of years with existing art work being repeatedly painted over with new art work.
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
3278
photos
113
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st May 2021 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
