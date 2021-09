Day 18 - Jabiru, Kakadu NPIf you are lucky enough to be able to get to Jim JIm Falls, you can go swimming in the waterhole at the top of the falls. I believe it is fabulous.The colours and clarity of all of the photos taken from the Cessna were badly effected by the old Perspex I was shooting through and required quite a bit of editing. So if the colours look a bit weird at times, it is because of my lack of editing skills.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14