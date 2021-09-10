Sign up
Photo 783
Where's Rhoda?
Day 19 - Litchfield National Park
One of the many large termite mounds in Litchfield NP. I guess this one would have been about 5-6mtrs high.
Rhoda is very hard to see but she is playing peek-a-boo from behind the mound. Now if she was like Wylie 2, she would have been standing astride the top of the mound.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3300
photos
111
followers
94
following
Poppo Livy
ace
@pusspup
September 12th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Quite a big'n!
September 12th, 2021
