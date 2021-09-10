Previous
Where's Rhoda? by terryliv
Photo 783

Where's Rhoda?

Day 19 - Litchfield National Park

One of the many large termite mounds in Litchfield NP. I guess this one would have been about 5-6mtrs high.

Rhoda is very hard to see but she is playing peek-a-boo from behind the mound. Now if she was like Wylie 2, she would have been standing astride the top of the mound.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
10th September 2021

@pusspup
September 12th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Quite a big'n!
September 12th, 2021  
