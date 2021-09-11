Sign up
Photo 784
In Rocky Cathedrals that Reach to the Sky
Day 19 - Litchfield National Park
Another Cathedral Termite mound even taller than the one I posted yesterday. But I think the walkway around this mound detracts from the photo. Rhoda has come out of hiding.
Rhoda is very hard to see but she is playing peek-a-boo from behind the mound. Now if she was like Wylie 2, she would have been standing astride the top of the mound.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd May 2021 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Poppo Livy
ace
@gilbertwood
A song challenge for you Denise
September 12th, 2021
