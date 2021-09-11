Previous
In Rocky Cathedrals that Reach to the Sky by terryliv
Photo 784

In Rocky Cathedrals that Reach to the Sky

Day 19 - Litchfield National Park

Another Cathedral Termite mound even taller than the one I posted yesterday. But I think the walkway around this mound detracts from the photo. Rhoda has come out of hiding.

Rhoda is very hard to see but she is playing peek-a-boo from behind the mound. Now if she was like Wylie 2, she would have been standing astride the top of the mound.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
