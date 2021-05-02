Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 394
Day 4 - Barkly Homestead - Variations on a Theme 2
See
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-02
The lights from a vehicle that came on the scene at the end of the exposure gave some interesting light effects.
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
2nd May 2021
2nd May 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2947
photos
115
followers
92
following
108% complete
View this month »
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Latest from all albums
563
651
539
394
652
653
395
654
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th April 2021 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close