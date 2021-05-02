Previous
Day 4 - Barkly Homestead - Variations on a Theme 2 by terryliv
Photo 394

Day 4 - Barkly Homestead - Variations on a Theme 2

See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-02

The lights from a vehicle that came on the scene at the end of the exposure gave some interesting light effects.

BoB

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
2nd May 2021 2nd May 21

