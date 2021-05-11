Previous
Day 7: Standley Chasm - Budgerigar Hen by terryliv
Day 7: Standley Chasm - Budgerigar Hen

After very good summer rains and the resulting growth of seed grasses, the budgies have gone into overdrive in their breeding and there were quite a few birds flitting around trees at Standley Chasm.

This hen bird was at the entrance to her nest, a hollow where an old branch had broken off leaving an opening that a breeding pair have probably had to enlarge to provide enough room to raise to lay their eggs.

Did you know that wild budgies are only about two thirds the size of your typical budgie bought from a breeder and probably the local pet store. This is the result of selective breeding of birds over many decades and countless generations of budgies.

I used to breed budgies when I was kid and then again when our kids were young so it was great to see these guys in their natural habitat.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
11th May 2021 11th May 21

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh she is lovely - did you get to see them en masse? I would just love that
June 21st, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
@koalagardens Spoiler Alert: Not this time unfortuantely. But see https://365project.org/terryliv/from-the-archiv/2014-03-14
June 21st, 2021  
