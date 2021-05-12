Previous
Day 7: Standley Chasm - by terryliv
Day 7: Standley Chasm

The woman in the chasm is dwarfed by the height if the chasm walls.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
Peter ace
Wow a real sense of scale what an interesting capture Terry:)
June 21st, 2021  
