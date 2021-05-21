Previous
Next
Approaching Mount Sonder by terryliv
Photo 412

Approaching Mount Sonder

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

I love road shots

Further west on Namatjira Drive and Mt Sonder is just over the rise.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
21st May 2021 21st May 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise