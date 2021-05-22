Previous
Next
Welcome to Glen Helen Gorge by terryliv
Photo 413

Welcome to Glen Helen Gorge

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

We had originally planned to spend 2 nights in Alice Springs and then do the West MacDonnell Ranges and spend a night at Glen Helen Gorge Resort at the western end of the ranges. However when trying to book accommodation there, we discovered the resort had become a victim of Covid, and I suspect other factors, and had closed down and was up for sale.

Consequently we were forced to spend a third night in Alice Springs and then retrace our steps back to Glen Helen and beyond the next day on our way to Kings Canyon.

A bit of a bummer on all fronts.

Anyone want to get into the tourist industry? This is you chance. What could possibly go wrong.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
22nd May 2021 22nd May 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise