Welcome to Glen Helen Gorge

We had originally planned to spend 2 nights in Alice Springs and then do the West MacDonnell Ranges and spend a night at Glen Helen Gorge Resort at the western end of the ranges. However when trying to book accommodation there, we discovered the resort had become a victim of Covid, and I suspect other factors, and had closed down and was up for sale.
Consequently we were forced to spend a third night in Alice Springs and then retrace our steps back to Glen Helen and beyond the next day on our way to Kings Canyon.
A bit of a bummer on all fronts.
Anyone want to get into the tourist industry? This is you chance. What could possibly go wrong.