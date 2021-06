Welcome to Glen Helen Gorge

Day 8 - West MacDonnell RangesWe had originally planned to spend 2 nights in Alice Springs and then do the West MacDonnell Ranges and spend a night at Glen Helen Gorge Resort at the western end of the ranges. However when trying to book accommodation there, we discovered the resort had become a victim of Covid, and I suspect other factors, and had closed down and was up for sale.Consequently we were forced to spend a third night in Alice Springs and then retrace our steps back to Glen Helen and beyond the next day on our way to Kings Canyon.A bit of a bummer on all fronts.Anyone want to get into the tourist industry? This is you chance. What could possibly go wrong.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14