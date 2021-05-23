Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 414
Walking Out
Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges
Rhoda on her way out from the walk to Glen Helen Gorge. Have I mentioned yet how all this green grass is not normal?
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
23rd May 2021
23rd May 21
2
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3007
photos
116
followers
92
following
113% complete
Dianne
What a great place to be out exploring.
June 30th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful place to hike!
June 30th, 2021
