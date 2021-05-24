Sign up
Photo 415
What a Great Place to Have Lunch . . . . . .
. . . . except for the flies
Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges
A very short drive from Glen Helen Gorge, is the Mt Sonder lookout where we had lunch. Fabulous views. Not too sure what Rhoda is pointing at.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
24th May 2021
24th May 21
0
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3009
photos
116
followers
92
following
113% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st April 2021 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
