What a Great Place to Have Lunch . . . . . . by terryliv
Photo 415

What a Great Place to Have Lunch . . . . . .

. . . . except for the flies

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

A very short drive from Glen Helen Gorge, is the Mt Sonder lookout where we had lunch. Fabulous views. Not too sure what Rhoda is pointing at.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
24th May 2021 24th May 21

