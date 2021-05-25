Previous
Next
The Green Centre by terryliv
Photo 416

The Green Centre

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

Still at the Mt Sonder lookout and a long view to the west of Mt Sonder and the northern side of the West MacDonnell Ranges.

Where has the Red Centre gone?

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
25th May 2021 25th May 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise