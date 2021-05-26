Sign up
Brumbies!!!!!
Day 8 - Mereenie Loop Road to Kings Canyon
We came up over a bit of a rise and were very surprised to see a pair of brumbies (wild horses) wandering down the middle of the road with not a care in the world.
They casually moved off the road to join a couple of other horses in the bush.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
26th May 2021
26th May 21
