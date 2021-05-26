Previous
Brumbies!!!!! by terryliv
Brumbies!!!!!

Day 8 - Mereenie Loop Road to Kings Canyon

We came up over a bit of a rise and were very surprised to see a pair of brumbies (wild horses) wandering down the middle of the road with not a care in the world.

They casually moved off the road to join a couple of other horses in the bush.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
