Previous
Next
She's Off!!! by terryliv
Photo 420

She's Off!!!

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk

I forgot to mention the bit of arthritis in her hips. LOL.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
29th May 2021 29th May 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
She’s gutsy - and we are assuming she completed the walk. Good on her.
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise