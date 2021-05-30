Previous
Red Pussy Tail by terryliv
Photo 421

Red Pussy Tail

AKA Red Mulla Mulla - fabulous name

These wild flowers were quite prolific around Kings Canyon and across many of the locations in Central Oz. WE thought they were great.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th May 2021

