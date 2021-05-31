Previous
Kings Canyon by terryliv
Kings Canyon

Looking up into Kings Canyon from the track up.

We will eventually reach the top of the cliff wall on the left and then walk around to the top of the cliff wall in the centre before following the ridge to the right and eventually descending along another ridge line to "ground" level.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
