Photo 423
The Next Valley Revisited
Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
I knew I had a better shot than the one I posted yesterday of the next valley.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 7th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Such beautiful scenery. Rugged and dramatic! May I ask, what are those scrub trees? Here we have Mesquite trees that grow wild in our dry, arrid landscapes.
July 7th, 2021
