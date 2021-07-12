Previous
Holding up the Tree by terryliv
Holding up the Tree

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk

Heading around to the south side of the canyon, Rhoda saw that this tree was falling over so she straightened it up. LOL

She looks knackered doesn't she.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

