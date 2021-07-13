Previous
Next
More of the North Face by terryliv
Photo 432

More of the North Face

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk

The north face of the canyon looking down towards the canyon entrance. Thosw little pimples at the top are the beehives we were walking through.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise