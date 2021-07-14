Sign up
Photo 435
Blue Bush
Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
I don't know what this little round blue bush is but it looks great when growing en masse against the red dirt/gravel/rock.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
0
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3068
photos
115
followers
92
following
119% complete
Views
2
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd April 2021 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
