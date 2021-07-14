Previous
Next
Blue Bush by terryliv
Photo 435

Blue Bush

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
I don't know what this little round blue bush is but it looks great when growing en masse against the red dirt/gravel/rock.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise