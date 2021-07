Day 9 - Kings CanyonThe Rim Walk went up the LHS of the canyon, around the top and then back for a short way before going across to the right and then heading back down the ridge line that runs off to the RHS of the photo.I can't make any of the walk on the LHS but you can see the track heading off to the right from up near the head of the canyon.It looks far more orderly from the air but was a maze at ground level mainly I think because we were crossing over and through the ridges running parallel to the canyon.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14