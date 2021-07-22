Previous
The Rock - Late Afternoon by terryliv
The Rock - Late Afternoon

Day 10 - Yulara/Uluru

It almost mandatory that any visit to Uluru includes photographing the changing colours of its west face as the sun sets.

At this point, there is still a small amount of sunlight on the ground in front of The Rock.

For O/S 365ers, Yulara is the name of the "town" that services the Uluru - Kata Tjuta National Park. Uluru is about 25kms from Yulara

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing rock and scene.
July 23rd, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
Perfect timing with the sunlight. Great image. What a trip you guys have had.
July 23rd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. That glow!
July 23rd, 2021  
