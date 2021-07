Day 10 - Uluru Base WalkI tried to find out the age of these aboriginal rock paintings but all I could find was that their age is unknown. However, they do know that the Anangu people have lived in the Uluruarea area for around 30,000 years and that the paintings are many layers deep with paintings being made upon paintings.Understandably, Uluru is very sacred to Anangu people.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A