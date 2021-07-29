Previous
Admiring its Grandeur. by terryliv
Admiring its Grandeur.

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

Rhoda stopping to admire the Grandeur of Uluru from very close quarters.

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
29th July 2021

