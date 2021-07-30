Previous
Next
Taking it all in by terryliv
Photo 457

Taking it all in

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

Rhoda having a short stop to admire The Rock

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise