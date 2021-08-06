Previous
Field of Light - Sans Flash by terryliv
Photo 468

Field of Light - Sans Flash

Day 12 - Yulara/Uluru

The Field of Light was conceived by the English artist Bruce Munro following a visit to Uluru in 1992. After he created a number of prototypes in England, he developed the installation at Uluru which was finally opened in April 2016. It was supposed to run for 6 months.

Such was the popularity of the Field of Light, its time has been extended and the size of the field expanded a number of times and it is now operating indefinitely.

The Field of Light now has in excess of 50,000 led globes and is spread over an area of almost 5 hectares in the shadow of Uluru.

The lights are continuously changing colour.

Photographing here was very challenging as you are not allowed to use a tripod but I was able to use my monopod which helped.

Most of the shots were rubbish since even with the monopod, there was still too much movement. However, some of the few I took using the flash turned out surprisingly well.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Lou Ann ace
This is fantastic!
August 6th, 2021  
