Field of Light - Sans Flash

The Field of Light was conceived by the English artist Bruce Munro following a visit to Uluru in 1992. After he created a number of prototypes in England, he developed the installation at Uluru which was finally opened in April 2016. It was supposed to run for 6 months.
Such was the popularity of the Field of Light, its time has been extended and the size of the field expanded a number of times and it is now operating indefinitely.
The Field of Light now has in excess of 50,000 led globes and is spread over an area of almost 5 hectares in the shadow of Uluru.
The lights are continuously changing colour.
Photographing here was very challenging as you are not allowed to use a tripod but I was able to use my monopod which helped.
Most of the shots were rubbish since even with the monopod, there was still too much movement. However, some of the few I took using the flash turned out surprisingly well.