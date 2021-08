Breaststroke

Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NPAnother Crocodile. Love his little front foot you can see just under that water and the patterns on his belly.There were certainly many more crocs at Yellow Waters than there were when we were here in 1997. There also seemed to be fewer birds. I don't know if those two observations were related or notStill on the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow waters, Kakadu NPFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14