Photo 490
Breaststroke
Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
Another Crocodile. Love his little front foot you can see just under that water and the patterns on his belly.
There were certainly many more crocs at Yellow Waters than there were when we were here in 1997. There also seemed to be fewer birds. I don't know if those two observations were related or not
Still on the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow waters, Kakadu NP
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
