Previous
Next
Breaststroke by terryliv
Photo 490

Breaststroke

Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

Another Crocodile. Love his little front foot you can see just under that water and the patterns on his belly.

There were certainly many more crocs at Yellow Waters than there were when we were here in 1997. There also seemed to be fewer birds. I don't know if those two observations were related or not

Still on the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow waters, Kakadu NP

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise