Photo 494
Back at the Cruise Boat Dock
Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
The last shot from the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP. I hope you enjoyed it.
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th April 2021 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
