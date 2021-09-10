Sign up
Photo 523
Optimist or Pessimist
Day 19 - Jabiru to Batchelor
The South Alligator River about 30mins west of Jabiru. The Arnhem Highway bridge is in the distance.
So why Optimist or Pessimist? Well if you were an optimist, you would say, "Gee, I'll bet this river is full of barramundi".
But if you were a pessimist, you would say "Gee, I'll bet this river is full of crocodiles."
Judging by the number of boat trailers in the car park, I would say the barra fishing is very good. O/S 365ers may have to Google Barramundi.
This was as close as I was game to get to the water.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
