Optimist or Pessimist by terryliv
Photo 523

Optimist or Pessimist

Day 19 - Jabiru to Batchelor

The South Alligator River about 30mins west of Jabiru. The Arnhem Highway bridge is in the distance.

So why Optimist or Pessimist? Well if you were an optimist, you would say, "Gee, I'll bet this river is full of barramundi".

But if you were a pessimist, you would say "Gee, I'll bet this river is full of crocodiles."

Judging by the number of boat trailers in the car park, I would say the barra fishing is very good. O/S 365ers may have to Google Barramundi.

This was as close as I was game to get to the water.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Photo Details

