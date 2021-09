Engineers Extraordinaire

Day 19 - Litchfield National ParkCathedral termites responsible for building the Cathedral mounds found throughout Litchfield NP. These little guys are only about 5mm long and yet the mounds the build are over 5 mtrs high.A crappy photo I know but I thought you may be interested in seeing the termites anyway.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14