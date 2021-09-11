Previous
Engineers Extraordinaire by terryliv
Photo 524

Engineers Extraordinaire

Day 19 - Litchfield National Park

Cathedral termites responsible for building the Cathedral mounds found throughout Litchfield NP. These little guys are only about 5mm long and yet the mounds the build are over 5 mtrs high.

A crappy photo I know but I thought you may be interested in seeing the termites anyway.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
