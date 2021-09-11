Sign up
Photo 524
Engineers Extraordinaire
Day 19 - Litchfield National Park
Cathedral termites responsible for building the Cathedral mounds found throughout Litchfield NP. These little guys are only about 5mm long and yet the mounds the build are over 5 mtrs high.
A crappy photo I know but I thought you may be interested in seeing the termites anyway.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
