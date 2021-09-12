Previous
Wangi Falls - Slightly Different Angle by terryliv
Wangi Falls - Slightly Different Angle

Day 19 - Litchfield National Park

When we were here 23 years ago, we swam out to the falls and found a ledge under the water and there we sat for ages and received the best neck and shoulder massage you could imagine. There was a bit less water coming over at the time.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
12th September 2021

