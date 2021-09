Day 19 - Litchfield National ParkWhen we were here 23 years ago, we swam out and found a ledge under the falls on the right and there we sat for ages with the water pouring down on top of us and received the best neck and shoulder massage you could imagine. There was a bit less water coming over at the time.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14