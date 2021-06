I could clearly remember the whistling kites at Camooweal when we did this drive 23 years ago.Camooweal (pop'n c200) is the last "town" on the Barkly highway for about 475kms and many travellers stop there for a lunch break and the kites know it. They hang around the open space alongside the service station looking for a free feed and are not averse to swooping down and taking food out of you hand when you are least expecting it. Just ask RhodaLOLDon't bother to comment. Just telling a story.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14