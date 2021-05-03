Sign up
Photo 564
Day 5 - Devils Marbles 2
The Devil's marbles is a geological formation on the Stuart Highway as you head south towards Alice Springs.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
3rd May 2021
3rd May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2950
photos
115
followers
92
following
154% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th April 2021 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Amazing
June 14th, 2021
