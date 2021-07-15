Sign up
Photo 608
The George Gill Range Escarpment
Day 9 - Kings Canyon
The face of the George Gill Range escarpment. See my previous posting at
https://365project.org/terryliv/directors-cut-2/2021-05-27
for a shot of this part of the range.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3080
photos
115
followers
92
following
166% complete
Peter
ace
Impressive sight beautifully capture Terry:)
July 18th, 2021
