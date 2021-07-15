Previous
Next
The George Gill Range Escarpment by terryliv
Photo 608

The George Gill Range Escarpment

Day 9 - Kings Canyon

The face of the George Gill Range escarpment. See my previous posting at https://365project.org/terryliv/directors-cut-2/2021-05-27 for a shot of this part of the range.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Impressive sight beautifully capture Terry:)
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise