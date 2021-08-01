Previous
Next
Left Turn Ahead by terryliv
Photo 628

Left Turn Ahead

Day 11 - Uluru

I love road shots.

Uluru is so imposing as you approach it from Yulara. Taken through the windscreen of the car.

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise